Oldest ‘tattoo art’ discovered on ancient Egyptian mummies

The research suggests that the tattooing process would have been similar to that of today: using a needle to insert a carbon-based element — probably soot — under the skin. “They were very fine craftsmen, so I’m sure they would have been very good at tattooing,” Antoine said.

Previously, archaeologists thought that tattooing was applied only to women, for fertility or even erotic reasons. The new discovery proves that it involved both sexes.

The mummies, known officially as “Gebelein Man A” and “Gebelein woman,” named after the town in the southern part of Upper Egypt, near Luxor, where they were first discovered, have been part of the British Museum’s collection for years.

The Gebelein man has been on display since his discovery 100 years ago and is one of the museum’s most popular attractions. A postmortem exam carried out in 2012 indicates that he was between 18 and 21 when he died and had suffered a stab wound to the back. Tufts of ginger-colored hair can still be seen on his scalp.

However, the dark smudges on his arms had been overlooked until Antoine, who is in charge of all human remains, started conservation work on the mummies and decided to examine their skin with infrared imaging.