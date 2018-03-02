Southtowns digging out after latest wintry blast

Related Coverage Winter Storm Warning in effect for all of Western New York

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – Western New Yorkers woke up to a thick blanket of white Friday morning, and the snow continued to fall through the early hours, making for difficult driving conditions.

In the southtowns, most schools were closed and police were asking residents to avoid traveling if they could. Some roads were closed Friday morning because of trees down in the traveling lanes.

This round of snow was heavy and wet, making it difficult to clear the streets or even clear off cars. Our News 4 crew watched one man shoveling the top of his car off Friday. “Wet, heavy stuff sticks to everything,” Dave Lavtar explained.

As Lavtar worked to get his car out of his driveway, tree crews were working at the house next door to remove branches that had fallen on power lines.

The weight of the snow that brought down the trees and lines also had some residents worried about their neighbor’s safety. They say this is the kind of heavy snow that can lead to heart attacks if you overdo it while you shovel.

“It is scary. You’ve got to be careful,” Jim Janiga said. “Everyone from the county executive to the doctors are telling us that, so probably a good thing to adhere. If you’ve got to walk behind a blower, it might be okay. That’s what I do.”

Janiga says he’ll use his snow blower to help out his neighbors, too. “The people next door are elderly. We’ll get there later on and help them out,” he told News 4. “To have to shovel it, not a good idea. It is heavy, it’s wet. There’s at least an inch of slush under the snow.”

By mid-morning, the snow had mostly stopped, but cleanup will likely take some time.

