Tens of thousands without power in WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — NYSEG and National Grid crews are working to restore power in western New York, as tens of thousands of people are without it.

Most of the power outages are in the southern tier, in places like Allegany, Cattaraugus and Chautauqua counties. Erie County also has thousands of outages reported.

The estimated time when power will return is frequently changing, but updates can be found in the links below.

NYSEG | Click/tap here for power updates.

NATIONAL GRID | Click/tap here for power updates.