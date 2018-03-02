Tens of thousands without power in WNY

By Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — NYSEG and National Grid crews are working to restore power in western New York, as tens of thousands of people are without it.

Most of the power outages are in the southern tier, in places like Allegany, Cattaraugus and Chautauqua counties. Erie County also has thousands of outages reported.

The estimated time when power will return is frequently changing, but updates can be found in the links below.

NYSEG | Click/tap here for power updates.

NATIONAL GRID | Click/tap here for power updates.

 

Related Posts

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s