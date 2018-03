(WIVB) – Several travel advisories have been issued across western New York. Here is the list:

Town of Eden

Genesee County

Cattaraugus County

Village of Fredonia

Niagara Falls – Expiring at 1 p.m.

Also, a State of Emergency is in place in Salamanca.

Officials are asking residents to stay off the roads. If you must travel, use extreme caution.