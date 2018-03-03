Bonnies win 12th straight, top Saint Louis 64-56 in season finale

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Despite a quiet night from Jaylen Adams, the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team continued it’s late season run of dominance, winning it’s 12th straight game with a 64-56 win over Saint Louis in the season finale.

The Bonnies finish the regular season with a 24-6 overall record and a 14-4 mark in conference play. They started 2-4 in A-10 action.

Adams finishes with 12 points and only hit one field goal in the second half.

Courtney Stockard powered the Bonnies with team high 22 points. He also grabbed 10 rebounds. Matt Mobley chipped in with 11 as Bona now turns it’s focus to the A-10 Tournament.