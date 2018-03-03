Canisius men fall in MAAC tournament

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) – In a shocking night of MAAC college hoops, the second seeded Canisius men fell to Quinnipiac 72-69.

Earlier in the day, top-seeded Rider also lost.

The Golden Griffins were leading by six points at halftime, but where outscored by the Bobcats by nine in the second half.

Canisius senior and Niagara Falls native, Jermaine Crumpton, led all scorers with 22 points and 11 rebounds. Earlier in the day he was named MAAC co-player of the year along with Niagara’s Khalil Dukes.

With the loss the Griffs fall to 21-11 and will have to wait on an additional postseason bid.