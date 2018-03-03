Common council members want city psychologist replaced, after discrimination complaints

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Common Council members in Buffalo want a new doctor to do psychological exams for Buffalo police and fire applicants. There have been several complaints against the current psychologist, contracted with the city.

As dozens of people take the final step in becoming a buffalo police officer or firefighter, there are several applicants that didn’t make the cut. They say it’s because they failed the psychological exam.”

“This is something that’s taken place across the city in every corner of the city to candidates of every background,” said Chris Scanlon, councilman of the South district.

Councilman Chris Scanlon says he’s received several complaints about Dr. Jay Supnick over the years.

“Last week in council chambers may have just been that tipping point,” said Scanlon.

Supnick was hired by with the city of Buffalo to do psych exams on every applicant for the fire and police department.

Common council president Darius Pridgen tells News 4 many who have filed complaints say his questions are racially biased and inappropriate.

“He asked him about being a single dad, who has custody of his children and then felt that he wouldn’t be able to handle police work and be a single dad,” said Darius Pridgen.

“Specific in-depth questions about their sex lives. They’ve conveyed to me that the doctor expressed blatant disapproval of some of them who had children out of wedlock,” said Councilman Scanlon.

That’s why council members now want Supnick replaced.

“We have lost so many people who would’ve been serving on our fire department, serving on our police department who have gone to other cities and for some reason they’ve done well there,” said Pridgen.

City spokesperson, Michael DeGeorge says there is no indication of racial bias. He says in a statement:

“With new leadership in place the mayor has already directed the new fire commissioner and the interim police commissioner to review all aspects of the hiring process for fire and police with the commissioner of human resources. Any and all changes to the process will be implemented before the next class of police & fire.”

-Michael DeGeorge, city of Buffalo Spokesperson

“This is in no way to take away from you know what he does and who he is and what he’s earned, but at the end of the day I think the city of buffalo needs a new person,” said Pridgen.

News 4 contacted Dr. Supnick, who is based out of Rochester, but he wouldn’t comment at this time.

The Common Council is scheduled to vote on ending his contract Tuesday. Some members also say they want to review the overall hiring process.