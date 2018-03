NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB)- Firefighters are on the scene of a fire at a Dunkin Donuts in North Tonawanda.

It’s happening on Meadow Drive, around the corner from the Sportsplex and Tops Supermarket.

Our News 4 photographer captured firefighters going on the roof of the coffee shop, trying to fight the flames.

This is a developing story, we will continue to post updates.