Leandra’s Law arrest made after head-on collision in Lockport

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB)- Deputies from the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-car injury accident on Friday just before 6 p.m.

Investigation showed a westbound vehicle crossed the double yellow line and struck an oncoming eastbound vehicle head-on.

34-year-old Andrea Lang of Lockport operated the westbound vehicle with her five-year-old passenger. Neither of them suffered injuries, according to deputies.

Lang is charged with Aggravated Vehicular Assault, Child Endangerment, Reckless Driving and Leandra’s Law Violation, following field sobriety tests. She’s held at Niagara County Jail on $2,500 bail.

An investigation continues and the driver’s name is being withheld pending notification of family.

