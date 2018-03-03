Niagara Falls, Health Sciences & Olean claim Section VI titles

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Niagara Falls continued it’s dominance on the hardwood, defeating Williamsville North 61-42 to win the program’s third straight Section VI AA Championship.

“It’s kind of tough on the kids every year because of the reputation that we’ve had,” Niagara Falls head coach Sal Constantino said. “So, it’s almost like a relief to win it and I keep telling the guys to enjoy this moment. They earned it.”

The Wolverines advance to the Far West Regionals next weekend.

Class B1 Championship

Olean 48, Newfane 35 F

“We knew Newfane was a very very good team. They run a lot of great offensive sets. Defense has been our constant all year and our guys just did a fantastic job defensively,” Olean head coach Jeff Anastasia said. “We did a fantastic job I thought.”

Class B2 Championship

Davonte Gaines helped power Health Sciences to a second straight B2 Championship, defeating JFK 67-35 on Saturday.

“We had to play hard. JFK was a good team,” Health Sciences senior Gaines said. “We knew we had to play our game and play hard. Today we dominated in all aspects of the game and were able to get the win.”

The Falcons will now face Olean (B1 champ) in the cross over game on Tuesday, March 6, to determine who will advance to the Far West Regionals.