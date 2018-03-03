Niagara falls in MAAC Tournament quarterfinal, awaits postseason fate after 90-77 loss

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – After #1 Rider and #2 Canisius bowed out in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference on Friday, Niagara was the highest seed left in the field.

It’s now a wide open competition for the conference’s postseason berth after the No. 3 seed Purple Eagles feel to No. 6 seed Fairfield 90-77 Saturday night in Albany.

Matt Scott missed his fourth straight game as he continues to work back from an ankle injury he suffered in the team’s win over Iona two weeks ago. The senior guard averages 19.5 points per game and was the MAAC’s third highest scorer behind teammate Kahlil Dukes (21.5)

Dukes finished with 21 while Dominic Rob paced Niagara with 29 points, which included 10 free throws.

After taking a quick 2-0 lead to start the game, the Purple Eagles fell behind 7-2 and never recovered, trailing by 12 at halftime. The Stags continued to pull away in the second half opening up a 16 point lead late in the game.