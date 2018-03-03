Red Cross operating three shelters in Western New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Volunteers from the American Red Cross are currently operating three shelters in Western New York due to the power outage.

Both the McLain Center at Alfred University and Bolivar-Richburg High School are serving Allegany County, while Ellicottville High School is open in Cattaraugus County.

Shelters at Alfred University and Ellicottville High School will close on Sunday at noon.

Bolivar-Richburg High School will close at 6 p.m.on Sunday.

A spokesperson for the Red Cross says nine stayed at Bolivar High School on Friday.