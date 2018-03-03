Man dead after shooting himself near White House

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBS)–A man who shot himself beyond the north fence line outside the White House Saturday is dead, a D.C. police spokesperson confirmed. Law enforcement officials are not releasing his name at this time.

The incident occurred just before noon, intensifying White House security. A law enforcement official told CBS News’ Pat Milton the man apparently shot himself. U.S. Secret Service said there were no other injuries aside from the male victim, who “allegedly suffered a self-inflicted gun shot wound.”

The FBI and D.C. police also responded to the incident. D.C. police sent their natural death unit to the scene.

President Trump is currently in West Palm Beach with First Lady Melania Trump, but has been briefed on the incident, according to White House deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley.

The incident increased security at the White House, and reporters were temporarily sent down to the basement.

It is unclear if the incident was politically connected in nature, although CBS News security analyst Ron Hosko said that will be one thing law enforcement would look into as they investigate.

“You can get pretty darn close to the White House with a weapon,” Hosko said, describing how security is tight around the White House, but people are allowed to get relatively close to the perimeter.

The security scare came a little more than a week after a vehicle hit a security barrier near the White House, resulting in the arrest and charge of a 35-year-old driver. Tensions were heightened because Mr. Trump was home at the time.

This is a developing story and will be updated. 

 — CBS News’ Pat Milton and Kathryn Watson contributed to this report.

