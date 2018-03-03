Sabres stumble on the road, fall 4-1 to Panthers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – After a successful recent stint on the road, the Sabres fell to the Florida Panthers on Friday night.

Before the loss, the Blue and Gold had been 6-1-1 on road trips in the last eight games.

Florida scored the first goal, when Michael Matheson lit the lamp just 1:25 into the game.

The Sabres countered shortly after, with a perfect feed from Victor Antipin to Ryan O’Reilly eventually leading to a Sam Reinhart goal.

But, that was where the offense stopped for Buffalo as Florida scored three unanswered goals on Robin Lehner, en route to a 4-1 win.

Kyle Okposo returned to the Sabres line up after welcoming his baby daughter earlier this week. But, Evan Rodrigues missed the game with a day-to-day upper body injury.

Next up, the Sabres host the Toronto Maple Leafs for the first time the season on Monday night.