Sabres stumble on the road, fall 4-1 to Panthers

Buffalo will host Toronto on Monday.

By Published:
Buffalo Sabres' Ryan O'Reilly (90) and Sam Reinhart (23) celebrate Reinhart's goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the third period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – After a successful recent stint on the road, the Sabres fell to the Florida Panthers on Friday night.

Before the loss, the Blue and Gold had been 6-1-1 on road trips in the last eight games.

Florida scored the first goal, when Michael Matheson lit the lamp just 1:25 into the game.

The Sabres countered shortly after, with a perfect feed from Victor Antipin to Ryan O’Reilly eventually leading to a Sam Reinhart goal.

But, that was where the offense stopped for Buffalo as Florida scored three unanswered goals on Robin Lehner, en route to a 4-1 win.

Kyle Okposo returned to the Sabres line up after welcoming his baby daughter earlier this week. But, Evan Rodrigues missed the game with a day-to-day upper body injury.

Next up, the Sabres host the Toronto Maple Leafs for the first time the season on Monday night.

 

Related Posts

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s