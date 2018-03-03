Two arrested on drug charges in Jamestown Friday night

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB)- A traffic stop lead to two drug arrests in Jamestown on Friday night.

The K9 unit of the Jamestown Police stopped 49-year-old Henry Myers and 50-year-old Jeffery Myers when they observed Henry Myers failing to signal on a turn.

Investigation showed Myers had a suspended license and was in possession of methamphetamine and a digital scale.

Officers also searched the vehicle. Almost three ounces of methamphetamine, seven bags of heroin and over four grams of marijuana were found, according to police.

Both Henry and Jeffery face a felony charge of 2nd-degree Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Other charges included Criminally Using Drug Paraphernalia in the 2nd-degree and Unlawful Possession of Marijuana.