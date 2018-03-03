UB wins 9th straight game, take MAC East title with 74-38 victory

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – For the first time in program history, the UB Women’s Basketball team went undefeated on home court.

With a 74-68 victory over Bowling Green on Senior Day, the Bulls capped off a perfect season at Alumni Arena finishing 12-0 and also secured the Mid-American Conference East Division title along with the No. 2 seed in the upcoming MAC Tournament in Cleveland.

They’ll face Kent State or Western Michigan in the quarterfinals on Wednesday, March 7.  The Bulls beat the Golden Flashes twice and the Broncos in their only meeting of the season.

Grand Island native Cassie Oursler wrapped up her home career with 12 points and five rebounds.  Fellow senior Stephanie Reid, who is also the program’s all-time assist leader, finished with seven points and seven dimes.  Katherine Ups chipped in with six, Mariah Suchan five and Liisa Ups two to round out the scoring for the Bulls’ senior class.

Autumn Jones led all scorers with 13 points and hit back-to-back three pointers early in the second period as UB opened up a 10-point lead and never looked back.

In total all 14 players that saw action for the Bulls registered at least a point.

