Volunteers prepare flower bouquets for annual Hospice Buffalo sale

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB)- Hundreds of Hospice volunteers are working to put together 30,000 bouquets of flowers.

They are preparing for the 32nd annual spring bouquet sale, which starts next week.

All the proceeds go right back to Hospice Buffalo.

Officials told News 4 a lot of community members volunteer every year.

“Every year we see the same faces continuing to come back,” said Clarice Otminski, the director of public relations and marketing, “Some of our volunteers are in their 80’s and even 90’s actually. I think we have one that hit 100. They all do this out of the goodness of their heart because of care that their loved one received typically, and they just want to give back.”

This is their biggest fundraiser of the year and they hope to raise another $400,000 dollars. They’ve raised more than $6 million to date.

