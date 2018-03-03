Volunteers prepare flower bouquets for annual Hospice Buffalo sale

By Published:

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB)- Hundreds of Hospice volunteers are working to put together 30,000 bouquets of flowers.

They are preparing for the 32nd annual spring bouquet sale, which starts next week.

All the proceeds go right back to Hospice Buffalo.

Officials told News 4 a lot of community members volunteer every year.

“Every year we see the same faces continuing to come back,” said Clarice Otminski, the director of public relations and marketing, “Some of our volunteers are in their 80’s and even 90’s actually. I think we have one that hit 100. They all do this out of the goodness of their heart because of care that their loved one received typically, and they just want to give back.”

This is their biggest fundraiser of the year and they hope to raise another $400,000 dollars. They’ve raised more than $6 million to date.

For more information click here.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s