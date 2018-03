BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Buffalo Police are investigating an overnight shooting in the 600 block of LaSalle Avenue.

Police tell News 4 a 28-year-old female was reportedly struck by gunfire at an apparent gathering just before 4:30 a.m. Saturday. They believe the incident happened outside.

According to investigators, the woman was driven in a civilian vehicle to ECMC. She’s currently in stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on their TIPCALL line at 847-2255.