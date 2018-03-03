WSW outlasts Will South in 4 OT thriller, 97-95

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The magical run for West Seneca West athletics continued Saturday.

The Indians improved to 23-0 while outlasting Williamsville South in a four overtime thriller for a 97-95 win in the A-1 title game to advance to the Class A Championship crossover game, where they will face South Park on Tuesday.

Juston Johnson led West with 38 points while Greg Dolan scored 36 in his final high school game.

South Park won the A-2 championship 74-42 to secure the program’s first sectional title since 1985.