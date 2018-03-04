40 years of the Shamrock Run in the Old First Ward

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The 40th Shamrock Run brought out thousands Saturday,, despite the storm that closed schools and dumped heavy snowfall throughout the area Friday.

It’s a day for the entire buffalo community, according to Theresa Bouquard. She says a lot has changed since her first Shamrock Run forty years ago.

She said, “It started out with a couple hundred runners, and then it progressed to 5 thousand or so, the new community center has played a big part in it and people just come from all over.”

She’s behind the t-shirts that hang around the gym at the Old First Ward Community Center.

She said, “The one with the green sleeves, I love that one, and then the green hooded jacket, it’s rain resistant, so it’s perfect.”

The first ones were given out- out of her own family’s living room, two blocks away from the race route. She grew up giving out coffee or beer to dozens of complete strangers,

She said, “The runners would pick up their numbers at the center and come over to our house and get their shirts. So, we got to know a lot of the runners over the years.

More than 48 hundred runners signed up for Saturday’s run. Organizers say more than 10 thousand people took over the Old First Ward to celebrate.