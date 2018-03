BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- 10 bars and restaurants tested their drink making skills in a Bloody Mary Contest, hosted today by Step Out Buffalo. People flocked to Riverworks to check out the creative takes on this brunch classic. There were nacho bloody mary’s, some with bacon and sausage. 15-hundred people turned out to vote for the best. This year, Rusty Nickles won the title for the ‘best garnish’ and most ‘creative bloody mary’. Burning Buffalo won Buffalo’s ‘best bloody mary’.

