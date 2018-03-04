Eichel begins skating after suffering ankle injury

By Published:
Boston Bruins' Charlie McAvoy (73) battles Buffalo Sabres' Jack Eichel (15) for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Boston, Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – After leaving the ice with ankle injury nearly a month ago, Sabres star forward Jack Eichel began skating over the weekend, head coach Phil Housley told reporters on Sunday.

“There’s no timeline on it. We don’t want to put him on that sort of pressure,” Housley said after practice.  “He has staked. He started skating on (Saturday). That’s good to see him making progress.”

Before exiting the Sabres’ 4-2 win over the Boston Bruins on February 10, Eichel had scored 53 points (22 G, 31A) in 55 games, and remains the team leader despite missing the last ten games. The Sabres are 4-5-1 without him in the lineup.

The centerman’s goal, Housley said, was to return at some point before the 2017-2018 campaign comes to a close.

“You never know how these things react. You don’t want to put a timeline on it,” he added.  “It’s a step in the right direction but obviously he wants to play some games before the end of the year.”

