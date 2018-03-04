Search warrant in Evans home leads to drug seizure

Town of Evans (WIVB)– A search warrant at a home on Fairview Street in the Town of Evans lead to ten people being taken into custody.

Following a several-month-long investigation of the residence of Robert and Avril Stepowski, investigators seized just over 26 grams of crack cocaine and a half ounce of marijuana.

The crack cocaine had an estimated street value of $2,600, according to police.

Drug paraphernalia, scales, other properties related to the sale of narcotics and over $2,700 was seized as well.

New York State Police and the Erie County Sheriff’s K-9 unit made a group effort to execute the warrant.

All parties were arraigned and remanded to the Erie County Holding Center on $1,000 bail.