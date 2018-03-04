Girl, 2, dies after mirror falls on her at Payless Shoe Store

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (WFLA) – A Georgia toddler is dead after a freak accident at a Payless Shoe Store, WSB reports.

According to the report, 2-year-old Ifrah Siddique was shoe shopping with her mother Friday night when an unsecured mirror fell on the toddler. Ifrah was taken to the hospital and died an hour later.

“You wouldn’t really expect it. We are all in the state of shock,” the girl’s cousin, Aqib Iftkhar told Channel 2. “We want to make sure this doesn’t happen again for anybody. We don’t want to see another kid get into this.”

In a statement to the news station, Payless Shoes extended their condolences:

“Our deepest sympathies go out to the family of Ifrah Siddique during this time of incredible loss. We are devastated by this tragic event and are fully cooperating with authorities to research and understand the nature of this accident. Out of respect for the family, no further information will be provided at this time.”