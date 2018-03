BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Hundreds of brides had the chance to find the wedding dress of their dreams.

The Goodwill of Western New York on William Street, held its first ever bridal sale.

Hundreds of people waited in a line, wrapped around the building before doors opened.

Buyers could choose from new gowns priced at $50 dollars, to gently used dresses for as low as $25 dollars.

Money raised will go towards programs at the Goodwill, which will help find jobs for people in the community.