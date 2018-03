BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Despite Sabres head coach Phil Housley telling reporters he didn’t expect any call ups from Rochester after the team practiced Sunday at Keybank Center, the team recalled defenseman Brendan Guhle and center Kyle Criscoulo.

Criscuolo is currently second on the Amerks with 34 points and leads the team in goals, with 15. Guhle, who recorded his first NHL point with the Sabres in January, has eight goals in 47 games with Rochester.

The Sabres host the Leafs Monday at 7:00 p.m.