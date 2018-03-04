“Irish season” kicks off with parade in Tonawanda

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB)- The Saint Patrick’s day season has officially started.

A large group kicked it off Sunday afternoon by crossing over the canal from Tonawanda to North Tonawanda for the annual Green Beer Sunday Parade.

It’s a tradition adopted from Syracuse.

Tonwanda city court judge Mark Saltarelli is a Syracuse Alum and brought it here four years ago.

“It started out small, we had a single tent, now this year we have three tents. They’re heated,” Saltarelli said. “We’ve been fortunate enough to have pretty good weather for three out of the four years.”

This was the first year people signed up for floats.

 

 

