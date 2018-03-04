Jim Kelly gives inspirational speech at Vince Lombardi Award of Excellence Dinner Ball

By Published:

MILWAUKEE, WI (WIVB)- Former Bills and Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly gave an inspirational speech Saturday night at the Vince Lombardi Award of Excellence Dinner Ball.

He announced Thursday his oral cancer has returned. Kelly has beat cancer twice already.

Kelly was awarded the Vince Lombardi Award of Excellence. The ball was created to honor individuals who “capture the spirit of commitment and the pursuit of excellence.”

In his speech, Kelly said cancer wouldn’t stop him from heading to the event.

“I go ‘Hey, I’m not dead. If I can still go, I’m going!’,”said Kelly. “People talk about my fishing tournament tomorrow and I go ‘Hey, my surgery is not till the end of the month. If the good Lord decides tomorrow’s my day, I’m going out with a fish in one hand, and a cool beer in the other.’”

Kelly underwent surgery for cancer in his upper jaw bone in 2013. In March 2014, he was re-diagnosed with aggressive, spreading cancer. He declared he was cancer-free in Nov. 2014.

The Lombardi Foundation tweeted Saturday, “We cannot say thanks enough to our Award of Excellence Honoree, Jim Kelly. Thanks for fighting, inspiring & showing your strength & resilience to everyone here. Not only do we want to say thanks, but so did a bunch of Jim Kelly’s friends and brothers.”

Related Posts

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s