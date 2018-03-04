Kids walk the runway for the Dream Big Dreams children’s fashion show

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) – Kids hit the runway at Daemen College for the Dream Big Dreams Children’s Fashion Show on Sunday.

It raises money for JDRF Western New York, which helps those with type 1 diabetes.

The event also teaches kids to give back and be sensitive to the needs of others.

The shows director, says the cause hits close to home.

“I have a seven year old grand daughter who was diagnosed when she was three years old, and ever since that point i started finding information” said Adriane Williams.

“I just felt this was a better way, or a different way to help raise money,” said Williams.

There were also vendors, photos booths and other fun activities for families.