NYSEG and National Grid provide update on restoration efforts

Days after the snowstorm, crews from NYSEG and National Grid continue their efforts to clean up and restore power to the many affected areas across Western New York.

As of Sunday at 10 a.m. NYSEG reports that out of the 188,000 outages, 117,000 customers affected have their power restored.

“We have made good progress with the restoration,” said Carl A. Taylor, President, and CEO of NYSEG and RG&E. “We still have a lot of work ahead of us to restore power to our remaining customers, and we will not lessen our efforts until we restore every last customer.”

NYSEG also says as a result of the storm there were nearly 2,000 reported downed wires.

National Grid reports this morning that over the last 24 hours they have successfully restored power to 96% of the nearly 174,000 customers impacted.

“Crews remain dedicated to restoring service to the 7k+ customers who remain without power, primarily in the hardest hit areas of the

Southern Tier, the Mohawk Valley, and portions of Central and Eastern New York, according to officials at National Grid.

The estimated time when power will return is frequently changing, but updates can be found in the links below.

NYSEG | Click/tap here for power updates.

NATIONAL GRID | Click/tap here for power updates.