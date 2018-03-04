Two NYSP troopers struck by car while responding to accident on I-90

RENSSELAER, N.Y. (WTEN-TV) — Two New York State Police troopers have been hospitalized after they were struck by a car while responding to an accident on I-90 early Sunday morning, State Police say.

State Police say two troopers were responding to a one-car accident on the median of I-90 Eastbound near Exit 8 when they were struck from behind by a passing car just before 5:00 a.m. Sunday. Police say the troopers had set out flares and emergency lighting while a tow truck worked on removing the car involved in the initial accident.

One trooper was inside the patrol car and another was outside at the time of the crash. Both officers were thrown. One was pinned under the tow truck and the other landed approximately 100 feet away in the median.

Officials say the troopers were taken to Albany Medical Center where they remain in serious, but stable condition. Officials say there may have been additional injuries from the crash, but were not able to confirm the extent of those injuries, or identify who was injured.

All lanes of I-90 Eastbound are closed between exits 7 Washington Avenue (Rensselaer) and Exit 9 US 4 (East Greenbush) due to the accident.

State Police say the driver stopped after the crash and is cooperating with police. The crash is under investigation. A press conference is scheduled for later Sunday afternoon with New York State Police.