Williamsville South, Amherst claim Section VI titles

By Published: Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Williamsville South and Amherst will meet in the Class A Championship cross-over game next week, after securing Section VI titles Sunday at Buffalo State College.

The Billies defeated Hamburg 72-40 in the A-1 championship while Amherst beat Iroquois 64-44 to claim their second straight A-2 title.

In the Class B title games, Fredonia beat Dunkirk 72-37 win to win the B-1 crown.  They’ll face off against Southwestern in the Class B cross-over game, which defeated Wilson 45-42.

Related Posts

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s