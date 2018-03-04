Williamsville South, Amherst claim Section VI titles

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Williamsville South and Amherst will meet in the Class A Championship cross-over game next week, after securing Section VI titles Sunday at Buffalo State College.

The Billies defeated Hamburg 72-40 in the A-1 championship while Amherst beat Iroquois 64-44 to claim their second straight A-2 title.

In the Class B title games, Fredonia beat Dunkirk 72-37 win to win the B-1 crown. They’ll face off against Southwestern in the Class B cross-over game, which defeated Wilson 45-42.