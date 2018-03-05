Buffalo Bisons getting ready for season to start

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — America’s favorite pastime will be starting up again soon. The Buffalo Bisons are preparing to take the diamond at Coca-Cola field.

“It’s a lot of fun announcing all of the new things we’re bringing here this year,” said Brad Bisbing, the marketing director for the Bisons.

Bisbing says the grounds crews have been working all off-season to maintain the fields and they’re holding up very well despite all the snow we’ve seen this winter.

“We just don’t want snow on the day before opening day,” said Bisbing. “Other than that, we’ll be pretty good.”

And he says the Bisons should be field a team that plays pretty good too.

“The Blue Jays, by all accounts, have really rebuilt their farm system so they have all the best prospects.”

One major change coming to the Bisons line up – fan favorite racer, Celery, will be sitting out after retiring at the end of last season. Fans can expect to see a new racer announced on opening day, which is happening April 12.

“We’re just looking forward to warmer temps and playing ball again.”

The Buffalo Bisons are preparing for the season. Click here for promotional information and to purchase ticket packs.