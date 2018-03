BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – At the state swimming meet in Long Island, New York, over the weekend, the Canisius freestyle relay team swam one of the fastest races ever recorded.

Christian Balkin, Mac Granto, Jake Ruffolo and junior Dan Bowen swam the 200 freestyle relay in 1:24.88 seconds — the third fastest relay time in state history.

Fordham holds the record for 200 freestyle relay with a time of 1:23.84, which was set in 2014.

The Crusaders’ mark is also a school record.