Chuck E. Cheese restaurant brawl in New Jersey ends with 2 hurt, 2 arrests

DEPTFORD, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a large brawl that spilled out of a New Jersey Chuck E. Cheese restaurant left two people injured, including an employee who tried to break up the fight.

Deptford police arrived at the restaurant Sunday night to find a fight involving as many as 20 people, and officers from four other departments eventually responded to help break it up. It’s still unclear what sparked the massive brawl.

A woman suffered a minor stab wound to the hip but declined medical treatment.

Details on the employee’s injury were not disclosed.

Two women were taken into custody at the scene. But their names were not released and authorities haven’t said what charges they are facing.

