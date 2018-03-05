CJ Massinburg, Nick Perkins earn 1st Team All-MAC honors

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — They were the preseason favorites to the Mid-American Conference East Division crown and after going 23-8 overall and 15-3 in league action — they accomplished that.

On Monday, the UB Bulls were honored with a conference best five players earning postseason awards.

CJ Massinburg and Nick Perkins were named 1st Team All-MAC selections after averaging 17.4 and 16.7 points per game, respectively.

Transfer Jeremy Harris (15.0 ppg), who was also key in the Bulls’ success the year, was named to the 2nd team, while fellow transfer Wes Clark garnered 3rd team honors.

Clark started the final 21 games of the season after becoming eligible in to play in December. He averaged 14.8 points per game down the stretch for the Bulls.

Sophomore Davonta Jordan was selected as a member of the MAC’s All Defensive Team after leading UB with 37 steals (1.2 steals per game).

The Bulls begin MAC Tournament play at noon on Thursday in Cleveland. They’ll face Bowling Green or Central Michigan.