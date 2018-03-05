Congress considers 3-digit National Suicide Hotline

CNN Published:

WASHINGTON (CNN) – A new national mental health and suicide prevention hotline could be in the works.

Lawmakers are considering a bill to create a three-digit suicide prevention line. It would replace the current hotline 1-800-273-TALK. Some people say that number is hard to remember, especially during an emergency.

Studies show when people use the hotline, the risk of suicide sharply drops.

Sponsors of the bill say a new three-digit hotline has strong bi-partisan support.

Two million people called the crisis line in 2017, up from 1.5 million in 2016.

