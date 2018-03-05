Conversion therapy banned in Erie County

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) – Conversion therapy- a practice attempting to change someone’s sexual orientation- is now illegal in Erie County.

County Executive Mark Poloncarz signed the new law Monday morning.

The law makes practicing conversion therapy on minors a misdemeanor crime. Violators would face a $1,000 fine or a year in jail.

According to the American Medical Association, conversion therapy is used by people who think homosexuality is a mental disorder.

The ban was proposed by Legislator Patrick Burke two years ago. It passed the county legislature in February.