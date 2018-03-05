Darien Lake looking to fill 1,600 positions for 2018 season

DARIEN, N.Y. (WIVB) – Know someone looking for a seasonal job?

Darien Lake is looking to fill 1,600 open positions across multiple departments, including the amusement park, water park, lodging, entertainment, retail, and food service.

Applications are being accepted for the upcoming season, with some positions starting as early as April.

The park will open for the season on May 5, with full daily operations starting June 15.

An open job fair will be hosted at the Park’s Lodge on the Lake Hotel from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 10.

For more information on the types of jobs available, benefits, and job requirements