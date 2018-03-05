Daycare workers charged with giving melatonin-laced gummy bears to toddlers

CBS NEWS Published:
Jessica Heyse (left), Kristen Lauletta (middle) and Ashley Helenfbein (right) were charged with giving gummy bears laced with melatonin to 2-year-olds at the Kiddie Junction Daycare Center in Des Plaines on March 2, 2018. DES PLAINES POLICE DEPARTMENT

CHICAGO — Three daycare workers who allegedly gave gummy bears that were laced with melatonin to a group of 2-year-old children to calm them down for nap time have been arrested, CBS Chicago reports. Police say the workers — identified as 32-year-old Kristen Lauletta, 19-year-old Jessica Heyse and 25-year-old Ashley Helfenbein — each face two counts of child endangerment and two counts of battery.

A manager at the Kiddie Junction Daycare Center told police one of the teachers had been distributing the laced gummy bears without authorization from parents.

“Allegedly, this was done in an effort to calm them down before nap time,” police said in a statement Monday.

The women told police they didn’t think what they did was inappropriate because melatonin is an over-the-counter sleep aid.

The parents of every child at the daycare center were notified of what happened.

The investigation is ongoing.

Related Posts

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s