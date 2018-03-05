Driver charged with DWI following head-on crash in Orchard Park

ORCHARD, N.Y. (WIVB) – An Orchard Park woman is facing charges following a head-on accident on Transit Road Sunday evening.

Officers responded to the accident in the 3700 block of Transit Road around 5:20 p.m. Sunday. After arriving, officers determined that a vehicle traveling north on Transit Road crossed into the southbound lane and struck another vehicle head-on.

The driver of the vehicle that crossed, Shelly A. Hiller, 42, of Orchard Park, was charged with driving while intoxicated and transported to ECMC for her injuries. She was also charged with failure to keep right and having an open alcohol container.

She was released on an appearance ticket. Hiller also refused to submit to a blood sample at the hospital, police said.

Two occupants in the other vehicle were also transported to ECMC for injuries.

Both vehicles sustained heavy damage and were towed from the scene.