ELMA, N.Y. (WIVB) – Erie County Sheriff’s Office detectives are looking for the public’s help in identifying a white male believed to be involved in a recent larceny from a vehicle in Elma.

According to sheriff’s reports, the suspect entered an unlocked vehicle and stole cash, credit cards, and personal documents.

Anyone who recognizes the individual is asked to call the Erie County Sheriff’s Office at 858-2903 and reference CLs# 18-001154 and 18-001173.