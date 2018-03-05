Fourth Dave’s Christmas Wonderland to open in Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) – Dave’s Christmas Wonderland will open a new location at the Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls.

Gordon Companies, the Cheektowaga-based parent company of Dave’s Christmas Wonderland, announced the new store in a press release Monday.

The location will be the fourth Dave’s Christmas Wonderland. It will occupy a 8,200 sq. ft. space located at the Military Road entrance to the Fashion Outlets, located next to Aeropostale and Eddie Bauer.

The store is scheduled to open April 2018.

“The Niagara Falls store location will feature a year-round designated Christmas section featuring indoor and outdoor decorations such as trees, wreaths, ornaments, garland, and lights,” the press release said. “Seasonal merchandise for all holidays will be displayed with both the Canadian and U.S. holidays in mind. In the summer months, Dave’s will stock pool and patio merchandise such as pool floats, rafts, and patio furniture. Customers can also purchase annual plants and flowers in the spring. Additionally, customers can expect great deals on specialty home decor merchandise such as pillows, throws, and LED wall art.”