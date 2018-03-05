Lockport man charged with DWI, felony gun and drug charges with children in vehicle

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) – A 26-year-old Lockport man was arrested Saturday night for DWI and several felony drug and gun charges, with five children in the vehicle he was driving.

New York State Police received a call for reckless operation on Transit Road in the area of Wendy’s and Walmart around 10:40 p.m. Saturday.

Troopers located the vehicle, a 2016 Nissan, speeding through a parking lot and performed a traffic stop on Ruhlman Road.

The driver, Alexander C. Ruof-Brown, 26, of Lockport, failed standard field sobriety tests.

According to state police, Ruof-Brown’s vehicle was occupied by five children, ages two to nine.

The children were turned over to family.

During the inventory of the vehicle, police found a loaded handgun, powdered cocaine, over 82 grams of marijuana, numerous prescription pills, a scale and baggies.

A Drug Recognition Expert was called in and Ruof-Brown was deemed to be intoxicated with alcohol and depressants.

He was arraigned and remanded to the Niagara County Jail.