Lockport man charged with DWI, felony gun and drug charges with children in vehicle

News 4 Staff Published: Updated:

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) – A 26-year-old Lockport man was arrested Saturday night for DWI and several felony drug and gun charges, with five children in the vehicle he was driving.

New York State Police received a call for reckless operation on Transit Road in the area of Wendy’s and Walmart around 10:40 p.m. Saturday.

Troopers located the vehicle, a 2016 Nissan, speeding through a parking lot and performed a traffic stop on Ruhlman Road.

The driver, Alexander C. Ruof-Brown, 26, of Lockport, failed standard field sobriety tests.

According to state police, Ruof-Brown’s vehicle was occupied by five children, ages two to nine.

The children were turned over to family.

During the inventory of the vehicle, police found a loaded handgun, powdered cocaine, over 82 grams of marijuana, numerous  prescription pills, a scale and baggies.

A Drug Recognition Expert was called in and Ruof-Brown was deemed to be intoxicated with alcohol and depressants.

He was arraigned and remanded to the Niagara County Jail.

 

Related Posts

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s