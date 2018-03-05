Lockport man charged with DWI, felony gun and drug charges with children in vehicle

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) – A 26-year-old Lockport man was arrested Saturday night for DWI and several felony drug and gun charges, with five children in the vehicle he was driving.
New York State Police received a call for reckless operation on Transit Road in the area of Wendy’s and Walmart around 10:40 p.m. Saturday.
Troopers located the vehicle, a 2016 Nissan, speeding through a parking lot and performed a traffic stop on Ruhlman Road.
The driver, Alexander C. Ruof-Brown, 26, of Lockport, failed standard field sobriety tests.
According to state police, Ruof-Brown’s vehicle was occupied by five children, ages two to nine.
The children were turned over to family.
During the inventory of the vehicle, police found a loaded handgun, powdered cocaine, over 82 grams of marijuana, numerous prescription pills, a scale and baggies.
A Drug Recognition Expert was called in and Ruof-Brown was deemed to be intoxicated with alcohol and depressants.
He was arraigned and remanded to the Niagara County Jail.