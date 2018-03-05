New bill in State Assembly would increase insurance coverage for contraception

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) – A bill in the New York State Assembly right now would increase insurance coverage to make it easier to obtain birth control, the morning after pill (plan-B), and cover voluntary sterilization.This bill however is being met with controversy on both sides of the aisle.

Advocates of the bill say that this bill will ensure that everyone has access to contraceptive drugs and family planning. The bill would even require that health insurance covers patient education and counseling about contraception.

The bill passed in the Assembly last year, but not the Senate.

This bill now faces new scrutiny in the Assembly this year, and Assemblyman John McDonald says the big reason this bill is having problems has to do with the fact it would allow for providers to dispense 12 months of contraceptive drugs at once instead of the usual one month at a time.



Assemblyman John McDonald (D-Cohoes) said Monday that he believes offering a full year coverage could lead to some problems.

“Tt may lead to medications not being taken,” McDonald said.



The New York State Catholic Conference released a statement today in opposition of the bill because it does not provide religious liberty protections for employers who do not agree with financing contraceptive drugs. They say it also does not give enough time for some employers to obtain a religious exemption.