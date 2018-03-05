New “The Healthy Scratch” location opens at Roswell Park

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Healthy Scratch has opened a new grab-and-go cafe at Roswell Park.

The 200-sq. ft. cafe is located in the Scott Bieler Clinical Sciences Center at Carlton Street and Michigan Avenue in Buffalo.

The cafe includes a menu of “clean foods and juices”, incorporating fruits, vegetables and whole grains.

““We believe that a healthy diet has an overwhelming impact on the quality of life,” said The Healthy Scratch co-owners Jessie and Kelly Pegula. “The leaders at Roswell Park share our belief and our passion, and we are thrilled to expand our offerings to this growing campus.”

The Healthy Scratch also has a flagship location at Harborcenter, as well as a food truck.