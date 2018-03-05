Niagara Falls man pleads guilty in death of East Side restaurant owner

Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Niagara Falls man has pleaded guilty in the death of an East Side restaurant owner.

Jamell Chapman, 26, of Niagara Falls, pleaded guilty to first degree manslaughter in State Supreme Court.

On July 17, 2016, Chapman and two other defendants were involved in the robbery and beating death of 79-year-old Upender Bawa, owner of the Taste of Life restaurant on Sycamore Street, in his apartment above the business.

Chapman faces a maximum of 25 years in prison when he is sentenced April 18.

Chapman’s co-defendants, 31-year-old Shanita Chapman and 19-year-old Dalene McIlwain, also pleaded guilty- Shanita Chapman to first degree attempted robbery and McIlwain to first degree robbery. They are both scheduled to be sentenced April 19.

 

