NYC officials shutter illegal hotel operating in Queens home

AP Published:

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City officials say they’ve shut down a Queens house that was operating as an illegal hotel and going as far as to offer tents in a backyard at a rate of $21 per night.

   The Queens home was hit with a partial vacate order after being deemed “imminently perilous to life.” The Daily News reports the Mayor’s Office of Special Enforcement found 27 mattresses crammed into two floors, four guests and one permanent resident during an inspection on Feb. 21.

   Officials say the two-family building had been illegally converted to host seven bedrooms.

   The illegal hotel was listed on the short-term rental website Airbnb with rates as low as $16. Airbnb says it supports crackdowns on violators of their “one-host, one-home policy.”

