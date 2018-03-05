Orchard Park man charged with DWI following rear-end accident

ORCHARD, N.Y. (WIVB) – An Orchard Park man is facing charges following a two-vehicle rear-end accident that happened on Route 20 at Milestrip Road Sunday evening.

Orchard Park Police responded to the accident around 7:45 p.m. They determined that a westbound vehicle had failed to stop for another vehicle in front of it as it was stopped at a traffic signal.

The operator, Todd M. Ellmann, 34, of Orchard Park, showed signs of intoxication and failed sobriety tests, according to police. He was charged with DWI, following too closely, and refusal to submit to a roadside alcohol screening.

He was released to a third party. No injuries were reported.