Police investigate whether bulletproof vest death in Houston was a game

AP Published:

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston police are trying to determine if two men at a party were playing a game when one put on a bulletproof vest and apparently was fatally shot by the other.

Police say Jason Allen Griffin of Rosenberg was in custody Monday while hospitalized for undisclosed issues. Griffin was held without bond on charges of manslaughter, unlawful possession of body armor and being a felon in possession of a weapon.

Investigators are seeking a motive for Sunday’s gunfire.

A woman who calls herself Griffin’s girlfriend, Mary Warstler, wasn’t present but told KTRK-TV that her boyfriend told her the men were playing a game, Griffin didn’t think the gun was loaded and the victim said “shoot me.”

His name wasn’t immediately released.

Court records don’t list an attorney representing Griffin.

